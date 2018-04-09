Ontario realtors group calls for stronger protections against grow ops

TORONTO _ The association representing Ontario’s real estate agents wants stronger rules to protect home buyers against the risks involved in purchasing a former grow op, a situation it says will increase once cannabis is legalized this year.

The Ontario Real Estate Association has proposed a series of changes it says can help ensure home buyers are protected from health and safety risks linked to grow ops.

The group is asking the government to restrict the number of plants a home owner can grow in a unit 1,000 square feet or smaller to one plant, down from four.

It also says home inspectors should receive training on how to spot the signs of a former marijuana grow operation.

It also wants to ensure all illegal cannabis operations are inspected by a building inspector and wants all municipalities to be required to register remediation work completed on a property.

Once cannabis is legalized, Ontario intends to sell it in up to 150 stores run by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to people 19 and older.