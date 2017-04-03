Optics on Bombardier executive pay raises an opening for Conservatives

A Conservative leadership candidate is warning that allowing companies like Bombardier to receive taxpayer bailouts and then give their executives pay hikes risks stoking populism sentiment in Canada.

Michael Chong says that in helping Bombardier, the Liberals should have taken a page from the way the Conservative government helped out Air Canada in 2013, providing funding but with regulations banning special bonuses.

Last week, Bombardier had circulated documents showing six executives were in line for a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation, despite the fact the company had received a $372.5 million loan from the federal government, and US$1 billion from the Quebec government to help their operations.

The move spurred public protests and the company is now seeking to delay by a year the payment of more than half of this year’s total planned compensation.

Whether or not the government ought to intervene in support of key Canadian industries is a point of contention among conservatives; Chong’s rival Maxime Bernier has said if he’s elected there will be no corporate bailouts.

For his part, Chong says there is room for government to get involved, but the money needs to help working Canadians, not elite executives.