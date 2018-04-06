P.E.I. government tables balanced budget, with new spending and a little swagger

CHARLOTTETOWN _ Amid speculation about a snap election, the Prince Edward Island Liberal government was in a particularly boastful mood Friday when it tabled its second consecutive balanced budget.

Finance Minister Heath MacDonald is projecting a $1.5 million surplus for the 2018-19 fiscal year, saying the province’s economy is booming.

“Little Prince Edward Island continues to surprise everyone,” MacDonald told the legislature. “Our economy is stronger than it’s every been, and it’s growing faster than the region and the country.”

The centrepiece of the $1.7-billion fiscal plan is a big increase in spending for health care. The extra $32.5 million for health _ an increase of 4.8 per cent _ will be used to pay for, among other things, 100 new long-term care beds over the next two years and a variety of new mental-health initiatives.

Health-care costs will consume 36 per cent of P.E.I.’s budget, by far the largest departmental expenditure.

On the education front _ the other big line item of every provincial budget _ the government committed to adding $17 million. More teachers will be hired and new grants for lower-income post-secondary students will cover more costs, resulting in free tuition for 1,000 students.

The feel-good document also includes a tax cut that is expected to save small businesses up to $2,500 a year, the creation of up to 400 new child-care spaces and new front-line positions to support students in the classroom.

Island households will no longer pay provincial sales tax on residential electricity use, which the province says will amount to an average of $120 a year in savings per household. The provincial portion of HST will also be rebated on firewood, pellets and propane.

The next general election is set for October 2019 under provincial legislation, but there has been speculation Premier Wade MacLauchlan could call for a vote as early as next month or in June.

Political observers have suggested MacLauchlan may be inclined to capitalize on the province’s robust economy and a sudden increase in federal transfers.

Quoting from a recent analysis produced by the independent Atlantic Provinces Economic Council, the finance minister said: “Prince Edward Island is on a tear.”

MacDonald said the Island’s population surpassed 152,000 last year, an annual increase of 1.7 per cent _ the fastest growth in the country. And for first time since 1967, the Island’s median age dropped in 2017, he said.

As well, the provincial jobless rate dropped slightly to 9.8 per cent, the lowest annual average since 1978.

The finance minister also pointed to rising incomes, higher retail sales and housing starts, and “never-before-seen revenues in agriculture, fisheries and tourism.”

MacDonald attributed the rosy economic picture to hard-working Islanders.

“It is these efforts that make us a mighty Island, surprising and surpassing all expectations _ sometimes even our own,” he said.

Looking ahead, the province is predicting bigger surpluses in each of the next two fiscal years and a declining debt-to-GDP ratio.

The province’s net debt stands at $2.2 billion, which is about 33 per cent of GDP.