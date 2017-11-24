PokerStars owner sells its stake in NYX Gaming for $35 million to Scientific Games

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ The Stars Group Inc. (TSX:TSGI) has agreed to sell all of its stake in NYX Gaming Group Ltd. for $35.5 million cash to a company that’s been working on a friendly takeover of the Las Vegas-based company (TSXV:NYX).
The buyer is Scientific Games Corp. (Nasdaq:SGMS) which will pay $2.40 for each ordinary share of NYX and each preferred share of NYX Digital Gaming (Canada) ULC purchased from Stars Group _ owner of PokerStars.
Scientific Games has also agreed to a price adjustment for the Toronto-based Stars Group in certain circumstances if it pays more than $2.40 per share to acquire the rest of NYX _ which has an enterprise value of about $775 million.
NYX shares closed on Sept. 19 at $1.13 prior to the original announcement of its friendly takeover agreement with Scientific Games. They opened Friday at $2.41, down from a post-offer high of $2.48 on Wednesday.
The original deal between NYX and Scientific Games was announced Sept. 20 and amended on Nov. 21.