Premier Notley says no time for oilsands shutdown talk as she pushes pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Wednesday she has very little time for conversations that seek to shut down the oilsands as the provincial government pushes to make sure the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is built.

Speaking to a room full of oil industry members in Calgary as part of the Global Petroleum Show, Notley said any effective climate plan has to pay attention to working people, adding that her NDP government’s plan does this.

Her comments come as the B.C. NDP, supported by an alliance with the Green party, moves closer to potentially forming the West Coast province’s government and implementing their commitment to stop Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion using all means available.

Notley told reporters after her speech that it was too early to speculate on the tactics that might be used by a future B.C. government to hinder the project.

She said she spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday where he once again assured her that the federal government is committed to moving forward with the pipeline.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has become a wedge issue in NDP politics in Canada, pitting the Alberta and B.C. parties against each other as well as a becoming a high-profile issue in the federal NDP leadership race.