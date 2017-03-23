Quebec national assembly adopts motion critical of federal budget

The Quebec national assembly has adopted a motion that expresses the province’s disappointment with the federal budget.

The motion passed by a 95-0 margin today, with two abstentions.

All the Liberal cabinet ministers and members of the legislature who were present voted in favour of the motion tabled by Nicolas Marceau of the Opposition Parti Quebecois.

Premier Philippe Couillard was absent as he was en route to inaugurating a pediatric centre elsewhere in the province.

The two members of the left-wing Quebec solidaire abstained from voting because they considered the motion too favourable to the private sector.

The motion to be sent to Ottawa expresses Quebec’s “great disappointment” at what it calls the absence of federal commitments in areas the province considers priorities.