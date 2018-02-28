Quebec tech company Exfo expands into France with acquisition

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
BARCELONA, Spain _ Quebec-based Exfo, a specialist in fibre optic testing and mobile network monitoring, says it has purchased a majority stake in Astellia, a similar company based in France.
Exfo has acquired 97.44 per cent of the capital and at least 95.07 per cent of Astellia’s voting rights for $40.4 million.
Astellia works in the field of mobile network performance analysis solutions and subscriber experience.
Based in Rennes, France, Astellia reported sales of about $60 million in 2017 and has more than 120 customers worldwide.
“By joining our strengths and technologies, we are creating unique capabilities to help operators keep pace with a quickly changing industry and ever-increasing consumer expectations,” said Exfo founder and executive chairman Germain Lamonde.
The announcement was made Wednesday at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, Spain.