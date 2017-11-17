Resource shares provide lift to Toronto stock index, American counterparts down

TORONTO _ Mining and energy stocks helped move Canada’s largest stock index higher today, as U.S. markets fell into the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.20 points to 15,998.57. Taseko Mines Ltd. and Baytex Energy Corp. had some of the biggest advances, up more than five per cent and six per cent respectively at the closing of markets.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 100.12 points to 23,358.24. The S&P 500 index edged down 6.79 points to 2,578.85 and the Nasdaq composite index lost 10.50 points at 6,782.79.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.23 cents US, down 0.23 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract climbed $1.36 to US$56.71 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents to US$3.10 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract soared $18.30 to US$1,296.50 an ounce and the December copper contract added two cents at US$3.07 a pound.