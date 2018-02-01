Rising oil price fails to buoy TSX in broad based market decline

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index fell moderately in a largely broad-based decline, despite a strong rally in oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.75 points to 15,860.92, with modest gains from the energy and base metals sectors among the few bright spots.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 37.32 points to 26,186.71. The S&P 500 index edged back 1.83 points to 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 25.62 points to 7,385.86.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 81.38 cents US, up 0.03 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the March crude contract climbed US$1.07 cents to US$65.80 per barrel and the March natural gas contract fell 14 cents to US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.80 to US$1,347.90 an ounce and the March copper contract added a cent to US$3.21 a pound.