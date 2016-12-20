Saskatchewan Government Insurance hits the gas on driver licence fees

REGINA _ Road test fees are more than doubling for people looking to get their driver’s licence in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says the road test for a class 1, 2 or 3 licence _ which includes trucks with more than two axles and semi-trailers _ will cost $100, up from $40.

Starting Jan. 1, it will cost $55 _ up from $22 _ to take a road test for a class 4 or 5 licence, which includes cars and for a motorcycle road test.

The written examination for all licences is going up to $25 from $10.

SGI says administrative fees for services such as driver testing, licensing, appeals and vehicle inspections have not been updated in more than 10 years.

It says the fees are changing so that costs are primarily being covered by customers instead of being subsidized by all vehicle owners.