Saskatchewan premier to tout Canada U.S. trade relationship in Iowa

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is heading to Iowa at the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to promote Canada’s trade relationship with the United States.

Wall says he offered Saskatchewan’s help and Trudeau asked him to visit the state, along with Andrew Leslie, parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs.

Wall is to visit Des Moines, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Wall is to highlight the $1.4-trillion trade and investment relationship between the two countries and speak to the value of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The itinerary also includes meetings with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, remarks to the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives and a roundtable discussion with state agricultural organizations.

Canada is the United States’ largest customer, accounting for US$266 billion worth of imports last year.

“Canada and the United States have forged one of the most successful economic partnerships the world has ever seen,” Wall said in a news release Monday.

“Millions of families on both sides of the border benefit from trade. Now, more than ever, we need to actively promote the advantages of trade and point out the dangers of protectionism. We must be vigilant in protecting our shared prosperity.”