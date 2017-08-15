SaskPower wants five per cent rate increase to keep up with demand, aging system

Residential power users in Saskatchewan could be paying about $6 more a month for electricity next year.

SaskPower has asked for a five per cent rate increase that would take effect March 1.

The provincially owned power company says the increase is needed to keep up with growing electricity demand, environmental commitments and investment in an aging electrical system.

SaskPower CEO Mike Marsh says the company has invested more than $6 billion in capital projects and power purchase agreements over the last five years.

The request for a rate increase still needs to be approved by the Saskatchewan rate review panel.

The panel advises the government about the reasonableness of a rate change.