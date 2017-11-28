Scotiabank weighs on Toronto stock index as Wall Street cruises to new record high

TORONTO _ Financials weighed on Canada’s largest stock index today, after shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia fell amid news it’s buying a Chilean bank.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 12.48 points to 16,029.64. Scotiabank’s stock (TSX:BNS) was down $1.75, or 2.10 per cent, to $81.73 at the closing of markets.

South of the border, financial companies and encouraging data saw Wall Street indices hit new record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average soared 255.93 points to 23,836.71. The S&P 500 index was up 25.62 points to 2,627.04 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 33.84 points to 6,912.36.

The Canadian dollar was trading at average price of 78.08 cents US, down 0.44 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract was down 12 cents to US$57.99 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 11 cents to US$3.13 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 50 cents to US$1,294.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents to US$3.10 a pound.