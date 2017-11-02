SNC Lavalin doubles quarterly profit as newly acquired firm boosts revenue

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MONTREAL _ Construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says its quarterly net income more than doubled from a year ago as the recent acquisition of WS Atkins boosted revenue.
The Montreal-based company (TSX:SNC) says its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was $103.6 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, compared with $43.3 million, or 29 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.6 billion, up from nearly $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016, with Atkins contributing $805.3 million.
The profit included a net after-tax gain of $26.5 million from the transfer of four capital investments to an affiliate company and a $30-million after-tax hit in acquisition related costs.
SNC says it remains on track to deliver $120 million in savings related to the acquisition of Atkins by the end of 2018.
The company acquired London-based Atkins in April in a friendly takeover valued at $3.6 billion.