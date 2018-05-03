SNC Lavalin reports $78.1M Q1 profit, revenue up on Atkins deal last year

MONTREAL _ SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $78.1 million as its revenue climbed with the acquisition of British engineering firm WS Atkins last year.

The company says the profit amounted to 44 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $89.7 million or 60 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $2.43 billion, up from $1.85 billion.

On an adjusted basis, SNC says it earned $136 million or 77 cents per share, up from $105.1 million or 70 cents per share a year ago.

SNC’s adjusted profit from its engineering and construction business amounted to 51 cents per share, up from 40 cents per share a year ago.

SNC completed its acquisition of WS Atkins last summer for roughly $3.6 billion.