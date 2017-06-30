SNC Lavalin sets up infrastructure partnership with European firm

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is shifting a collection of its Canadian infrastructure holdings to a new partnership with a European investment firm through a $208-million deal announced Friday.
The portfolio includes a hospital in Campbellton, N.B., a bridge in Kelowna, B.C., part of Vancouver’s SkyTrain rapid transit system and the Southeast Stoney Trail, a 25-kilometre segment of Alberta’s provincial highway system.
SNC says the portfolio also includes the Glen site of the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal.
The Montreal-based engineering and construction company will retain 20 per cent ownership in the assets through SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP and continue to manage the infrastructure.
The other 80 per cent of the limited partnership will be owned by a Canadian subsidiary of BBGI SICAV SA, an investment company incorporated in Luxembourg and listed on the London Stock Exchange.
BBGI invests primarily in public-sector infrastructure that was built partly with private-sector investment.