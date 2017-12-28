Sobey families consolidate Empire voting shares into single holding company

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
STELLARTON, N.S. _ The three branches of the Sobey family that control Canada’s second-largest grocery business have decided to put all of their Class B shares of Empire Co. Ltd. into a single holding company.
The president of the new holding company, Stewart Mahoney, says the three families believe the new governance structure will be a better way to administer their interests in Empire _ the publicly traded parent of Sobeys Inc.
The business traces its history to 1907, when John William (J.W.) Sobey started a meat delivery business with a horse-drawn cart in Stellarton, N.S.
Empire Co. Ltd. was incorporated in February 1963 and has grown to about $24 billion of annual sales in fiscal 2017, mostly from its national network of grocery stores under various banners.
The Empire Class B stock was acquired from companies controlled by David F. Sobey, children of the late William Sobey and Donald R. Sobey.
Class B Holdings Ltd. now has 92.66 per cent of Empire’s outstanding voting common shares. The Sobey families continue to separately hold non-voting Class A shares (TSX:EMP.A) outside of CBHL.