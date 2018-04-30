Stocks in Toronto lower after technical issues on Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index fell more than 60 points in the first trading day after a technical problem shut down the Toronto Stock Exchange early at the end of last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 61.05 points to 15,607.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 148.04 points to 24,163.15. The S&P 500 index lost 21.86 points to 2,648.05 and the Nasdaq composite index declined by 53.53 points to 7,066.27.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.91 cents US, up 0.13 of a US cent.

The June crude contract gained 47 cents to US$68.57 per barrel and the June natural gas contract shed about a penny to US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract dropped US$4.20 to US$1,319.20 an ounce and the July copper contract rose about half a cent to US$3.07 a pound.

TMX Group says a hardware failure forced the Canadian market to end the trading day early on Friday after both the primary and the redundant components were affected.

In addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the problem affected the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange.