Surging oil prices help lift Toronto stock index, Canadian dollar flat

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index rose modestly today, helped in part by strength in the energy sector as the price of oil surged nearly US$1.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.57 points to 16,357.55, as the March crude contract advanced 90 cents to US$64.47 per barrel.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average edged back 3.79 points to 26,210.81. The S&P 500 index added 6.16 points to 2,839.13 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 52.26 points to 7,460.29.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.30 cents US, up 0.03 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the February natural gas contract climbed 22 cents to US$3.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.80 to US$1,336.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nine cents to US$3.11 a pound.