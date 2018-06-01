Survey: YouTube tops teen social media, as Facebook fades

NEW YORK _ A new survey says YouTube is dominating social media use among teenagers, as Facebook fades from popularity.

The Pew Research Center says 85 per cent of U.S. teens, ages 13 to 17, use YouTube, compared with 72 per cent for the Facebook-owned Instagram and 69 per cent for Snapchat. Use of the main Facebook service is at 51 per cent among teens, down from 71 per cent in a 2014-2015 survey. Historically, teens often shun services once they become mainstream _ and used by their parents.

Pew also says 95 per cent of teens now have a smartphone or access to one, up from 73 per cent during the prior survey.

The survey of 743 teens was conducted March 7 to April 10 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.