Telecommunications and technology sectors help push Toronto market higher

The telecommunications and technology sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late morning trading today.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.44 points to 15,223.31 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 87.73 points to 21,978.85, the S&P 500 index edged up 3.40 points to 2,475.50 and the Nasdaq composite index added 15.48 points to 6,363.61.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.11 cents US, up a nudge from Monday’s average price of 80.10 cents US.

The September crude contract was down 50 cents to US$49.67 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.50 to US$1,278.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.89 a pound.