Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith taken to hospital after feeling unwell

TORONTO _ Thomson Reuters Corp. says president and chief executive Jim Smith was taken to hospital Monday after feeling unwell.

The company didn’t release details of Smith’s illness but said he was under observation.

During his absence, chief financial officer Stephane Bello will oversee Smith’s responsibilities in addition to his regular duties.

Smith was appointed chief executive in January 2012. He had been chief operating officer at Thomson Reuters, after rising through the ranks since joining its predecessor company Thomson Corp. in 1987.

He was at the helm in October 2016 when the company announced its executive functions _ which had been in or around New York City under different CEOs _ would move back to Toronto, where they’d been located for many years.

Smith also said at the time that Thomson Reuters was attracted to Toronto’s emerging technology sector.

He said Thomson Reuters would establish a new technology centre, with up to 1,500 jobs, that would focus on “emerging skills” such as cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and data visualization.

Two weeks ago, after Thomson Reuters Corp. agreed to sell a 55 per cent equity stake in its financial and risk business, Smith told analysts that its other divisions had better growth opportunities in the new environment.

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive computing are all making possible the automation of knowledge work and we’re finding the most traction here in our legal and regulatory domains, where we have the leadership mantle,” Smith said.

He began his career as a reporter and editor at a weekly newspaper in his home town of Carlisle, Kentucky, and joined the Thomson organization in 1987 when it bought a West Virginia daily where Smith was managing editor.