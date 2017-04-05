Thousands fail background checks for Uber, Lyft

Massachusetts officials say more than 10 per cent of drivers for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have failed a required background check.

More than 62,000 drivers passed, including some who drive for both companies. About 8,200 failed the checks, which are required under a 2016 that state law officials have called the most stringent in the country.

Of those who were denied, the figures released Wednesday show the largest number were turned away because their license had been suspended, they had been licensed to drive for less than three years, or they had multiple serious driving offences.

More than 300 applicants had felony convictions and 51 were registered sex offenders.

Uber officials criticized the screening process as “unfair and unjust.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said public safety is his top priority.