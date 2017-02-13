Tim Hortons owner sees big jump in profit in 2016, revenue edges up

  1

The owner of Tim Hortons and Burger King has served up a big jump in profit.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR, QSP) says its net income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 was US$345.6 million, or $1.45 per share, including US$118.4 million or 50 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

The full-year profit, reported in U.S. currency, was up from $103.9 million or 50 cents per share in 2015 and fourth-quarter net income was up from $51.7 million or 25 cents per share.

RBI says its full-year revenue was up 2.3 per cent, while revenue in the fourth quarter was up 5.2 per cent year-over-year.

Total revenue for 2016 was US$4.15 billion, including US$1.11 billion in the fourth quarter. Revenue in 2015 was $4.05 billion, including $1.06 billion in that year’s fourth quarter.

Tim Hortons accounted for US$3.00 billion of RBI’s total annual revenue while Burger King contributed $1.14 billion for the year.

Subscribe with Texture

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

One comment on “Tim Hortons owner sees big jump in profit in 2016, revenue edges up

  1. Easy to do…just stop hiring and giving good service and up they go!.
    You might wanna invest in some customer service

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources