Toronto and U.S. stock markets post minor gains amid steel tariff talk, loonie up

TORONTO _ Stock on both sides of the border eked out minor gains as investors continue to focus on a back-and-forth in Washington over tariffs the White House wants to impose on steel and aluminum imports.

The plans have faced opposition from other Republicans and business leaders who fear they could ignite a trade war and damage the global economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.91 points to 15,545.19, with mining and materials companies providing the lift.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.36 points to 24,884.12. The S&P 500 index was up 7.18 points to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 41.31 points to 7,372.01.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 77.53 cents US, up 0.47 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was up three cents to US$62.60 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.30 to US$1,335.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents to US$3.16 a pound.