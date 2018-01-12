Toronto exchange mostly flat, while U.S. indices set 2nd day of record highs

TORONTO _ The Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index was relatively flat as gains in lumber operations were offset by losses in marijuana companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 21.24 points to 16,308.18.

On Wall Street, all three indices reached a second consecutive day of record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.46 points to 25,803.19, the S&P 500 index advanced 18.68 points to 2,786.24 and the Nasdaq composite index moved up 49.28 points to 7,261.06.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.97 cents US, up 0.19 of a U.S. cent.

The February crude contract advanced 50 cents to US$64.30 per barrel and the February natural gas contract rose 11.6 cents to US$3.20 mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained US$12.40 to US$1,334.90 an ounce and the March copper contract shed roughly 1.5 cents to about US$3.22 a pound.