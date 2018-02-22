Toronto market drags as U.S. stocks mostly push higher; loonie down

TORONTO _ Rallying oil prices and a rising energy sector weren’t enough to keep Canada’s main stock index out of the red, as U.S. stocks mostly closed higher amid a pullback in bond yields.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.84 points to 15,508.17, in a largely broad-based decline that included the gold and financials sectors.

Investors were relieved to see bond yields pull back from the four-year highs they reached Wednesday. Higher yields generally hurt stock prices by making bonds more appealing to investors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 164.70 points to 24,962.48. The S&P 500 index added 2.63 points to 2,703.96 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 8.14 points to 7,210.09.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.68 cents US, down 0.24 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract climbed US$1.09 to US$62.77 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract added 60 cents to US$1,332.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.24 a pound.