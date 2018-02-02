Toronto market drops nearly 4 per cent this week with triple digit decline today

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index dropped 3.9 per cent this week, plummeting more than 200 points today in a broad-based decline.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 254.89 points to 15,606.03 today.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 665.75 points to 25,520.96. The S&P 500 index lost 59.85 points to 2,762.13 and the Nasdaq composite index slipped 144.91 points to 7,240.95.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.78 cents US, down 0.60 of a U.S. cent.

The March crude contract fell 35 cents to US$65.45 per barrel and the March natural gas contract slipped by a penny to roughly US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract dropped US$10.60 to US$1,337.30 an ounce and the March copper contract lost about 2.2 cents to roughly US$3.19 a pound.