Toronto market edges up as U.S. stocks higher; Canadian dollar moves lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed up slightly Thursday as oil prices continued to rise, while U.S. markets saw strong gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 11.37 points at 15,269.27, as minor gains in energy stocks were countered by declines in mining stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 293.60 points at 24,483.05. The S&P 500 index closed up 21.80 points at 2663.99 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 71.22 points at 7,140.25.

The Canadian dollar averaged 79.39 cents US, down 0.08 of a US cent.

The May crude contract ended up 25 cents at US$67.07 per barrel and the May natural gas contract closed up one cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract ended down US$18.10 at US$1,341.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$3.06 a pound.