Toronto market ends lower, while U.S. stocks rise; Loonie gathers strength

TORONTO _ The gold and materials sectors helped push Canada’s main stock index into the red Tuesday, while U.S. markets bounced back after posting big losses Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 32.69 points at 15,180.76, with financials and health care sectors also down.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 389.17 points at 24,033.36. The S&P 500 index was up 32.57 points at 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 71.16 points at 6,941.28.

The Canadian dollar averaged 78.05 cents US, up 0.58 of a US cent.

The May crude contract closed up 50 cents at US$63.51 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract ended down US$9.60 at US$1,337.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$3.06 a pound.