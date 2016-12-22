Toronto Stock Exchange shows modest gain as U.S. indexes decline; loonie down

TORONTO _ The Toronto Stock Exchange is outpacing the major U.S. markets this morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.64 points at 15,326.53 after nearly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.12 points at 19,907.84 _ still near an all-time high.

The S&P 500 was down 5.85 points at 2,259.33 and the Nasdaq composite fell 21.11 points to 5,450.33.

The Canadian dollar was at 74.21 cents US, down 0.31 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday’s close.

The February crude contract rose 54 cents to US$53.03 per barrel and January natural gas was down one cent at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was flat at US$1,133.20 an ounce and March copper contracts were unchanged at US$2.50 a pound.