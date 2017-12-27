Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index sets record close and intraday mark

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index established a new record close on the first day of trading after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 37.86 points to 16,203.13, besting the previous record set Dec. 21. It had earlier reached a record intraday high of 16,207.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.09 points to 24,774.30. The S&P 500 index was up 2.12 points to 2,682.62 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 3.09 points to 6,939.34.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 79.11 cents US, up 0.73 of a U.S. cent.

The February crude oil contract settled at US$59.64 per barrel, down 33 cents, and the February natural gas contract was US$2.73 per mmBTU, up 7.8 cents.

The February gold contract was up $3.90 to US$1,291.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.28 a pound.