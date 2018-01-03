Toronto stock index and Wall Street hit new record highs, loonie down

TORONTO _ Rallying oil prices helped push Canada’s main stock index and its U.S. counterparts into record territory, as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 61.56 points to 16,371.55, with energy shares up 1.5 per cent as the February crude contract surged US$1.26 to US$61.63 per barrel.

Health-care stocks also gave the TSX a boost, with shares of licensed marijuana producers such as Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) and Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) up more than 10 per cent and six per cent on the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 98.67 points to 24,922.68. The S&P 500 index added 17.25 points to 2,713.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 58.63 points to 7,065.53.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.79 cents US, down 0.10 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the February natural gas contract gave back five cents to US$3.01 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$2.40 to US$1,318.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents to US$3.26 a pound.