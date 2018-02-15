Toronto stock index and Wall Street rebound, as loonie strengthens

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index posted its second straight day of gains, as North American markets bounced back after a negative start to the trading session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index advanced 79.39 points to 15,407.66, with the real estate and utilities sectors leading a largely broad-based advance.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 306.88 points to 25,200.37. The S&P 500 index was up 32.57 points to 2,731.20 and the Nasdaq composite index added 112.81 points to 7,256.43.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.96 cents US, up 0.35 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was up 66 cents to US$61.17 per barrel and the March natural gas contract gave back a cent at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.70 to US$1,355.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$3.25 a pound.