Toronto stock index climbs amid surge in energy sector, Wall Street hits records

Rising energy stocks helped push Canada’s main stock index higher amid a surprise draw down in U.S. fuel stockpiles that helped boost oil prices.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index climbed 95.14 points to 15,244.71, with the energy sector leading advancers.

In New York, all three major indexes surged to new records. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.02 points to 21,640.75, while the S&P 500 index rose 13.22 points to 2,473.83. The Nasdaq composite index climbed 40.73 points to 6,385.04.

On the commodities front, the September crude oil contract was up 73 cents to US$47.32 per barrel after the U.S. government reported that fuel stockpiles shrank last week. August natural gas contracts dipped two cents US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract added 10 cents to US$1,242 an ounce and the September copper contract pulled back two cents at US$2.71 a pound.

In currencies, the Canadian dollar was up 0.21 of a U.S. cent to an average price of 79.40 cents US.