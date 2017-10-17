Toronto stock index crawls higher as shares in Bombardier soar after Airbus deal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index eked out a minor gain today, as shares of Bombardier Inc. soared following its CSeries deal with Airbus.
Shares in Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) were the most heavily traded stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they gained nearly 16 per cent or 37 cents at $2.73 at the end of the trading session. The company announced a deal late Monday that will see Airbus obtain a majority stake in the CSeries aircraft.
The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 14.20 points to 15,816.90. The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.69 cents US, down 0.12 of a cent.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.48 points to 22,997.44. The S&P 500 index was up 1.72 points to 2,559.36 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.35 of a point to 6,623.66.
The December crude contract was down three cents to US$52.11 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $16.80 to US$1,286.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents to US$3.20 a pound.