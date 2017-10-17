Toronto stock index crawls higher as shares in Bombardier soar after Airbus deal

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index eked out a minor gain today, as shares of Bombardier Inc. soared following its CSeries deal with Airbus.

Shares in Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) were the most heavily traded stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they gained nearly 16 per cent or 37 cents at $2.73 at the end of the trading session. The company announced a deal late Monday that will see Airbus obtain a majority stake in the CSeries aircraft.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 14.20 points to 15,816.90. The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.69 cents US, down 0.12 of a cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.48 points to 22,997.44. The S&P 500 index was up 1.72 points to 2,559.36 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.35 of a point to 6,623.66.

The December crude contract was down three cents to US$52.11 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $16.80 to US$1,286.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents to US$3.20 a pound.