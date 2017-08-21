Toronto stock index down slightly, as Canadian dollar strengthens

The Toronto stock market fell slightly this morning, but held onto its value better than the major American indexes.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.38 points to 14,949.95, after 90 minutes of trading. Weakness in energy stocks was largely offset by strength in the mining sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average retreated 29.67 points to 21,644.84. The S&P 500 index was down 2.81 points to 2,422.74 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 27.47 points to 6,189.06.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.47 cents US, up from Friday’s average price of 79.45 cents US.

The September crude contract was down 80 cents to US$47.71 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract advanced $6.60 to US$1,298.20 an ounce and the September copper contract added five cents to US$2.99 a pound.