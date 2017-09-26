Toronto stock index lower, loonie falls

TORONTO – The Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index shed 42.11 points in a broad-based retreat.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed at 15,474.12, with all but one subsector in the red.

On Wall Street, the markets were mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average retreated 11.77 points to 22,284.32. The S&P 500 index advanced 0.18 of a point to 2,496.84 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 9.57 points to 6,380.16.

The loonie was trading at an average price of 80.84 cents US, down 0.19 of a U.S. cent.

The November crude contract fell 34 cents to US$51.88 per barrel and the November natural gas contract rose 1.2 cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract lost US$9.80 to US$1,301.70 an ounce and the December copper contract declined about 1.9 cents to roughly US$2.92 a pound.