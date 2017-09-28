Toronto stock index racks up minor gain, as loonie and the price of oil falls

TORONTO _ Falling energy shares weren’t enough to drag Canada’s main stock market into the red, as BlackBerry’s latest financial report provided some of the lift.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.59 points to 15,618.25.

The information technology subsector was a top performer, anchored by a nearly 13 per cent increase for BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB).

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 40.49 points to 22,381.20. The S&P 500 index edged up 3.02 points to 2,510.06 and the Nasdaq composite index added 0.19 of a point to 6,453.45.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.32 cents US, down 0.25 of a cent.

In commodities, the November crude contract fell 58 cents to US$51.56 per barrel and the November natural gas contract gave back four cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 90 cents to US$1,288.70 an ounce and the December copper contract added five cents to US$2.98 a pound.