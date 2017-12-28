Toronto stock index sets 2nd straight record high, Canadian dollar rises

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index hit an all-time high for a second straight day, bolstered in part by surging cannabis stocks, as the loonie gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 18.82 points to 16,221.95, with shares of pot producers Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) and Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) up more than nine per cent and six per cent, respectively.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 63.21 points to 24,837.51. The S&P 500 index was up 4.92 points to 2,687.54 and the Nasdaq composite index added 10.82 points to 6,950.16.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.44 cents US, up 0.33 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the February crude contract was up 20 cents to US$59.84 per barrel and the February natural gas contract added 18 cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained $5.80 to US$1,297.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents to US$3.31 a pound.