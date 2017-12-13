Toronto stock index sets record high, Wall St. mixed after Fed raises key rate

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index hit a record high, while American markets were largely ahead following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely-expected decision to raise short-term interest rates for the third time this year.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.56 points to 16,136.59, after a record intra-day high set earlier in the morning at 16,187.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 80.63 points to 24,585.43. The S&P 500 index was down 1.26 points to 2,662.85 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 13.48 points to 6,875.80.
Fed policy-makers ended their two-day meeting today by raising the federal funds rate _ what banks charge each other for short-term loans _ by 0.25 percentage points to a still-low range of 1.25 to 1.5 per cent.
The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.81 cents US, up 0.12 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the January crude contract was down 54 cents to US$56.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up four cents to US$2.72 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract added US$6.90 to US$1,248.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents to US$3.05 a pound.