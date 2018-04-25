Toronto stock index shows modest gains, U.S markets mixed; Loonie down

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed with a modest gain Wednesday, while U.S. markets were mixed as rising bond rates continued to temper equities.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.75 points at 15,509.75, led by energy and industrials.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 59.70 points at 24,083.83. The S&P 500 index ended up 4.84 points at 2,639.40 and the Nasdaq composite index closed down 3.62 points at 7,003.74.
The Canadian dollar averaged 77.71, down 0.24 of a US cent.
The June crude contract ended up 35 cents to US$68.05 per barrel and the June natural gas contract closed down one cent at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed down $10.20 at US$1,322.80 an ounce and the May copper contract closed down one cent at US$3.13 a pound.