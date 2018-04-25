Toronto stock index shows modest gains, U.S markets mixed; Loonie down

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed with a modest gain Wednesday, while U.S. markets were mixed as rising bond rates continued to temper equities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.75 points at 15,509.75, led by energy and industrials.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 59.70 points at 24,083.83. The S&P 500 index ended up 4.84 points at 2,639.40 and the Nasdaq composite index closed down 3.62 points at 7,003.74.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.71, down 0.24 of a US cent.

The June crude contract ended up 35 cents to US$68.05 per barrel and the June natural gas contract closed down one cent at US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed down $10.20 at US$1,322.80 an ounce and the May copper contract closed down one cent at US$3.13 a pound.