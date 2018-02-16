Toronto stock index up, Wall Street mixed, as loonie moves lower

TORONTO – Rising oil prices helped Canada’s main stock index move higher, capping off a week of strong gains for North American markets .

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.98 points to 15,452.64, led by the influential energy sector.

South of the border, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher after a see-sawing day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.01 points to 25,219.38. The S&P 500 index added 1.02 points to 2,732.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 16.96 points to 7,239.47.

The past week has seen the TSX recover roughly a third of its losses and Wall Street more than half, following a series of wild swings in early February.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.75 cents US, down from Thursday’s average price of 79.96 cents US.

The April crude contract was up 38 cents to US$61.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 90 cents to US$1,356.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.25 a pound.