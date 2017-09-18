Toronto stock index, Wall Street gain ground, as Canadian dollar weakens

TORONTO _ Mining companies helped lead the Toronto stock index higher today as the loonie lost ground to the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.64 points to 15,236.67, with base metals gains offsetting gold sector losses.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 63.01 points to 22,331.35. The S&P 500 index edged ahead 3.64 points to 2,503.87 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.17 points to 6,454.64.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 81.71 cents US, down 0.38 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities news, the November crude contract was down nine cents at US$50.35 per barrel while the December gold contract fell $14.40 to US$1,310.80 an ounce.

The December copper contract was up two cents at to US$2.97 a pound and the October natural gas contract gained 12 cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.