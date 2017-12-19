Toronto stock index, Wall Street muted ahead of U.S. Congress tax vote

TORONTO _ North American stock indices are relatively flat today as investors wait for U.S. Congress to start voting on a bill that would lower American corporate tax rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged up 1.71 points to 16,133.35 after surpassing its previous record high of 16.136.59 during intraday trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 37.45 points to 24,754.75. The S&P 500 index gave back 8.69 points to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 30.91 points to 6,963.85.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.60 cents US, down 0.13 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the February crude contract was up 34 cents to US$57.56 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract fell US$1.30 to US$1,264.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.15 a pound.