Toronto stock market and Wall Street stumble, as the loonie drops

Canada’s main stock index dipped into the red today while U.S. stock indices stumbled from their record-setting pace.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.46 points to 15,855.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 54.67 points to 23,273.96. The S&P 500 index was down 10.23 to 2,564.98 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 42.22 points to 6,586.83.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.09 cents US, down 0.27 of a cent.

The December crude contract added six cents at US$51.90 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract gained 40 cents to US$1,280.90 an ounce and the December copper contract advanced two cents at US$3.19 a pound.