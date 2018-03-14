Toronto stock market closes higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie slips lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher while the Canadian dollar fell and U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 6.47 points to 15,653.61, helped by base metals and materials.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 248.91 points to 24,758.12. The S&P 500 index was down 15.83 points to 2,749.48 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 14.20 points to 7,496.81.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.26 cents US, down 0.9 of a US cent.

The April crude contract was up 25 cents to US$60.96 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.50 to US$1,325.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents to US$3.16 a pound.