Toronto stock market index down, despite surging oil and gas stocks

TORONTO _ The main index on the Toronto Stock Exchange fell today, despite big gains in the energy sector as the price of oil gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.60 points to 15,126.81 in a broad-based decline.

Surging oil and gas stocks, up nearly 2.5 per cent, were one of the few bright spots on the commodity-heavy index.

The October crude contract climbed $1.07 to US$49.30 per barrel.

On Wall Street, it was the second straight day of record highs for major indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.32 points to 22,158.18. The S&P 500 index added 1.89 points to 2,498.37 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 5.91 points to 6,460.19.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 82.05 cents US, down 0.19 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the December gold contract was down $4.70 at US$1,328.00. The October natural gas contract added six cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU an ounce while the December copper contract gave back six cents to US$2.98 a pound.