Toronto stock market near flat and loonie up with U.S. markets closed

  0

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher today, as U.S. stock markets were closed for their Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index scraped out 0.72 of a point to advance to 16,074.30.

Earlier in the day, the materials and energy sectors had helped push the Toronto market up modestly, as health-care and consumer staples groups lost ground.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.65 cents US, up 0.09 of a U.S. cent.

The move came after Statistics Canada reported retail sales in September were up 0.1 per cent for the month.

Commodities markets were also closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

 

