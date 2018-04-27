Toronto stock market shut down, while U.S. markets flat; Loonie edges down

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index was closed early Friday after technical issues prevented users from accessing the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. markets were flat.

Before technical issues prompted the TMX Group to shut down its exchanges at 3 p.m., the latest data reading showed the S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.34 points to 15,668.93, but updated closing prices are expected to be released later today.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 11.15 points to 24,311.19. The S&P 500 index closed up 2.97 points to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq composite index closed up 1.12 points to 7,119.80.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.78 cents US, up 0.03 of a US cent.

The June crude contract was down 9 cents to US$68.10 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 7 cents to US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.50 to US$1,323.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 7 cents to US$3.07 a pound.